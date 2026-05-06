'Do Not Use This Report': J&J Hid Asbestos Test, Jury Told

By Craig Clough ( May 6, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson and a consultant it hired in the 1970s altered the conclusions of tests that found alarming levels of asbestos in the company's talc products before giving different results to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a former FDA commissioner told a Los Angeles jury Wednesday....
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