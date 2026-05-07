Meta Says Section 230 Bars Wash. Driver's Viral Video Claims

By Rachel Riley ( May 7, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Meta moved Wednesday to exit a Washington state woman's lawsuit claiming she was maligned online after a secret dashcam video of her texting while driving went viral, contending Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act safeguards the social media giant from liability for posts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms....
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