OpenAI CEO Altman Fueled 'Toxic Culture Of Lying,' Jury Told
By Dorothy Atkins ( May 7, 2026, 11:19 PM EDT) -- California federal jurors weighing Elon Musk's challenge to OpenAI's for-profit conversion on Thursday watched prerecorded testimony from a former OpenAI board member who voted to oust CEO Sam Altman in 2023 over concerns his pattern of lies and deception fostered a "toxic culture of lying." ...
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