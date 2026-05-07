IBM Can't Dodge All PFAS Claims In NY Contamination Suit

By Mike Curley ( May 7, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge won't let IBM Corp. entirely out of a suit from the village of Endicott alleging that the computer giant's old headquarters contaminated groundwater with forever chemicals and other pollution, only tossing claims related to one of the three wells at issue....
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