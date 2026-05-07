9th Circ. Backs Lead Choice In Super Micro Investor Fraud Suit

By Rachel Riley ( May 7, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has refused to undo a California federal court order rejecting Crain Walnut Shelling's bid to lead a securities class action against Super Micro Computers Inc., concluding Thursday the lower court properly determined other investors had shown the nut processor wasn't fit to spearhead the case....
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