Estée Lauder Investors Reach $210M Deal Over Share Inflation
By Lauren Berg ( May 7, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Estée Lauder investors on Thursday asked a New York federal judge to greenlight a $210 million settlement resolving their proposed class claims that the cosmetics company and its top brass announced unrealistic expectations for growth amid the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business....
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