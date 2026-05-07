Ex-Beneficient CEO Convicted In $150M Shell Co. Fraud

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 7, 2026, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Texas financial services firm Beneficient was convicted by a Manhattan federal jury on Thursday of securities fraud and other charges connected with a scheme to fraudulently loot more than $150 million from now-defunct GWG Holdings, a publicly traded company for which he served as chairman....
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