Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Expert Analysis

Understanding The Insider Trading Gap In Prediction Markets

By Peter Chan, Matthew Smith and Jerome Tomas ( May 11, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- On April 23, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the first-ever insider trading indictment involving a prediction market.[1] The defendant: U.S. Army Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a Special Forces operative who participated in the planning and execution of Operation Absolute Resolve, the military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies