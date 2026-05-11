Understanding The Insider Trading Gap In Prediction Markets

By Peter Chan, Matthew Smith and Jerome Tomas ( May 11, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- On April 23, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the first-ever insider trading indictment involving a prediction market.[1] The defendant: U.S. Army Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a Special Forces operative who participated in the planning and execution of Operation Absolute Resolve, the military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3....
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