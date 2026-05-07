J&J Feared FDA's 'Disturbing Proposal' To Test Talc, Jury Told
By Craig Clough ( May 7, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner testifying Thursday in a Los Angeles bellwether trial over claims Johnson & Johnson's talc products caused three women's deadly ovarian cancer described an internal document showing J&J feared the FDA's "disturbing proposal" to test the talc instead of relying on industry self-testing....
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