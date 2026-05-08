Google Denied Early Bid To Pause Search Data Sharing Duties

By Matthew Perlman ( May 8, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court rejected Google's request to pause parts of an order in the government's search monopolization case requiring it to give rivals syndicated search results and data, but will allow Google to try again once a competitor is lined up for access....
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