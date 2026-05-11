Cushman & Wakefield Tries To Sink 401(k) Climate Risk Suit
By Emilie Ruscoe ( May 11, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Commercial real estate services giant Cushman & Wakefield is looking to shed a former employee's "novel and flashy" proposed class action alleging its retirement plan exposed participants to climate-related financial risk, arguing the suit fails to show the purported risk is tied to actual underperformance by the relevant investment fund....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.