Exxon Asks For Midtrial Judgment In Investor Class Action

By Spencer Brewer ( May 8, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. filed a motion midtrial claiming that no reasonable jury could find that the energy giant breached securities laws with its representations of how much money some of its operations were making, saying that investors' class action claims failed as a matter of law....
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