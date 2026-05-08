Ex-FDA Chief Says J&J Atty 'Spinning' Asbestos Definition
By Craig Clough ( May 8, 2026, 11:47 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner told an attorney for Johnson & Johnson she was "spinning" the definition of asbestos in an attempt to confuse a jury in a bellwether trial over claims the company's talc products caused three women's deaths from ovarian cancer....
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