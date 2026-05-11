Red Sox Ticket Buyers Fight Arbitration In 'Junk Fees' Suit

By Carolyn Muyskens ( May 11, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Fans leading a proposed class action accusing the Boston Red Sox of deceptive ticket pricing have asked a federal judge not to send the dispute to arbitration, saying online buyers are unlikely to have read the terms and conditions before making the purchases they say were inflated with surprise "junk fees."...
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