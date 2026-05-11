NYC Sanctioned For Sluggish Discovery In IVF Sex Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( May 11, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A federal judge sanctioned New York City on Monday for its lethargic discovery responses in a proposed class action claiming a municipal health plan unlawfully blocked gay men from receiving in vitro fertilization coverage, ordering the city to reimburse the couple leading the suit for their efforts to obtain documents....
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