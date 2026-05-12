Google, Meta Hit With Suits Over Use Of Voices For AI

By Adam Lidgett ( May 12, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A group of journalists and voice actors has hit Google, Meta, Microsoft, chipmaking giant Nvidia and speech synthesis software company ElevenLabs with proposed class actions in Illinois federal court accusing the companies of wrongly using the plaintiffs' voices to train their artificial intelligence models....
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