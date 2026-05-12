3rd Circ. Says Financial Services Rule Thwarts Privacy Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( May 12, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit declined to reinstate class claims made by a group of John Hancock customers from Illinois accusing Amazon Web Services Inc. and Pindrop Security Inc. of collecting consumers' voice data without their consent, ruling Tuesday that exemptions under Illinois and federal law applied....
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