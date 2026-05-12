Ex-Google Engineer's Bid To Nix Conviction Nears Partial Win

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 12, 2026, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared open Tuesday to partly unwinding a jury's decision to convict a former Google engineer of trade secret theft and economic espionage, saying he's "somewhat skeptical" of the economic espionage charges since he doesn't see sufficient evidence the engineer intended to benefit China....
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