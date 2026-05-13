Engineers Drop General Dynamics From No-Poach Suit

By Bryan Koenig ( May 13, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- General Dynamics can walk away from a proposed class action accusing major shipbuilders of using no-poach agreements to suppress wages for engineers and architects, after the parties stipulated Tuesday to dropping the company from the Virginia federal court suit from which other defendants have settled....
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