WWE Investors Want Sanctions For Deleted Signal Messages

By Jarek Rutz ( May 13, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Counsel for World Wrestling Entertainment shareholders urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday to draw evidence sanctions against former CEO Vince McMahon and other company leaders, arguing that deleted Signal messages, missing texts and discarded notes undercut the record in their challenge to WWE's $21.4 billion merger with Ultimate Fighting Championship....
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