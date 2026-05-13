Ill. Jury Awards $49.5M To Ethiopian Air Victim's Family
By Lauraann Wood ( May 13, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Illinois federal jurors awarded $49.5 million Wednesday to the family of a global health worker who died alongside 156 others when a Boeing jet carrying Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crashed within minutes of takeoff....
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