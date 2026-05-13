Atkore's $136M Deals In PVC Pipe Antitrust Row Get Initial OK
By Celeste Bott ( May 13, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Wednesday granted preliminary approval to two settlements totaling over $136 million that Atkore Inc. has agreed to pay to resolve allegations it conspired with other polyvinyl chloride pipe producers to fix prices....
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