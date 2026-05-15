Caitlyn Jenner Faces Fresh Suit Over Meme Coin Collapse
By Emilie Ruscoe ( May 15, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Media personality and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner faces potential class action fraud claims in California state court over the collapse of her meme coins after a similar action was tossed from federal court last month because a judge said the plaintiff couldn't sustain his securities fraud claims....
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