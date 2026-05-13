'Powerful' Risk For Women Using Talc, UC Prof Tells Jury

By Craig Clough ( May 13, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- An epidemiology professor at the University of California, San Francisco testified Wednesday in a Los Angeles bellwether trial over claims Johnson & Johnson's talc products caused deadly ovarian cancer in three women, saying there are multiple studies concluding the product increases the risk of the disease, including one finding a "very powerful" risk....
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