Tennis Group Says Grand Slams Are Retaliating For Lawsuit
By Matthew Perlman ( May 14, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Tennis players told a New York federal court their professional association is being denied access to the French Open and Wimbledon in retaliation for suing several tournament operators and the sports' governing bodies for allegedly acting like a cartel to control their wages and working conditions....
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