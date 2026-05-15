8th Circ. Wells Fargo Ruling Focuses On Establishing Injury

By Kellie Mejdrich ( May 15, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit's recent decision affirming the dismissal of a proposed class action claiming Wells Fargo misspent 401(k) forfeitures won't dissuade workers from filing similar suits, attorneys say, but those plan participants will likely include more details on how they were allegedly hurt....
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