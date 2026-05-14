Texas Jury Clears Exxon Of 10-Year Securities Class Action

By Spencer Brewer ( May 14, 2026, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury Thursday cleared Exxon Mobil Corp. of a decade-old securities class action claiming the energy giant misled investors, finding that Exxon did not breach securities laws with its representations of how much money some of its operations were making....
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