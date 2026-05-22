Tax Teams Get No Bright-Line Rule From AI Privilege Cases

By Drew Cummings and Jennifer Breen ( May 22, 2026, 3:49 PM EDT) -- In Morgan v. V2X Inc., the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado offered the newest signal on how courts evaluate privilege and work-product issues when artificial intelligence is used, on March 30 holding that the use of AI, by itself, would not defeat the work-product protection. The court held that a pro se litigant's AI-assisted materials fell within Rule 26(b)(3), while also imposing practical guardrails around disclosure of confidential information to an AI tool....