Human Reproduction Proves Talc Can Reach Ovaries, Jury Told

By Craig Clough ( May 14, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A medical oncologist on Thursday told a Los Angeles bellwether jury considering claims that Johnson & Johnson's talc products caused three women's deadly ovarian cancer that the female reproductive system is an "open" system where talc can migrate to the ovaries, and that "we wouldn't exist" if that was not the case....
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