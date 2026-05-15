Resident Says Toxins' Presence Enough For Union Pacific Suit

By Mike Curley ( May 15, 2026, 1:07 PM EDT) -- A Wichita homeowner is pushing back against a new bid to dismiss her proposed class action alleging Union Pacific Railroad Co. contaminated the groundwater by mishandling hazardous chemicals, saying the presence of those chemicals on her property is enough to allege an injury and standing....
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