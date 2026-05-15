$19.2M Joint Juice Deal Ends Calif. False Ad Suit
By Mike Curley ( May 15, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given final approval to a nearly $19.2 million settlement to end more than a decade of litigation alleging that the makers of Joint Juice misled consumers about its health benefits....
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