Mistrial In Weinstein Case As NY Jury Splits 9-3 To Acquit

By Frank G. Runyeon ( May 15, 2026, 12:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan judge declared a mistrial Friday on a rape charge against Harvey Weinstein following a deadlock where most jurors voted to acquit the once-powerful Hollywood producer, ending a three-week trial that leaned heavily on the credibility of a single accuser and put questions of consent at the center of the case....
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