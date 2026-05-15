Meta Fights Uphill To Nix BIPA Voiceprint Privacy Claims
By Dorothy Atkins ( May 15, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Friday she's inclined to deny Meta Platforms Inc.'s summary judgment bid on an Illinois resident's claims Meta violated the Prairie State's Biometric Information Privacy Act by obtaining her voice recordings from Facebook and Messenger platforms, saying there's enough evidence to establish a material factual dispute....
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