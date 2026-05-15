Citron Founder Phoned Fed. Agent During FBI Raid, Jury Told

By Craig Clough ( May 15, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- An inspector with the U.S. Postal Service told a California federal jury considering securities fraud charges against Citron Research founder Andrew Left on Friday that even as she participated in the FBI's raid of his home, Left called her and spoke at length about the allegations against him for over an hour. ...
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