Game Co. Seeks Damages Boost To $1.4B In False Ad Case

By Elliot Weld ( May 18, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A mobile game company that won a $420 million jury verdict in April against a rival over its use of bots and representations that its games relied on skill has urged a New York federal judge to order an increased disgorgement of $1.4 billion, arguing it was "hard to imagine a civil case with a worse defendant."...
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