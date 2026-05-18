NYT, Tribune Say Perplexity Can't Fault Users For Bot Outputs

By Ivan Moreno ( May 18, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune on Friday urged a New York federal judge to reject Perplexity AI's bid to pare down their copyright and trademark lawsuits, arguing the company cannot blame users for allegedly infringing outputs generated by a system Perplexity itself built with copied news content....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.