Celebrity-Owned NY Entertainment Venue Settles Wage Suit
By MJ Koo ( May 18, 2026, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's New York sports bar told a federal judge on Monday that it has agreed to settle a wage and hour lawsuit brought by two bartenders who alleged the celebrity-owned venue stole their tips and shorted them on overtime pay....
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