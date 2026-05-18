Calif. High School Athletes Say State's NIL Ban Exploits Them

By David Steele ( May 18, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- High school athletes told a California federal judge that state regulations unfairly limit their name, image and likeness opportunities, contrary to the state governing body's claim that the rules exist to protect amateurism and keep transfers reasonable....
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