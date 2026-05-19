Pullman & Comley Beats Malpractice Claims In $16M Loan Suit

By Emily Sawicki ( May 19, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state judge has relieved Pullman & Comley LLC of malpractice, negligence, gross negligence, recklessness and fiduciary duty claims in a lender's lawsuit surrounding an allegedly unauthorized $16.2 million loan, ruling that the lender was not the law firm's client and, therefore, did not have standing to bring the claims....
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