Comic Gets Serious About Mom's Cancer At J&J Talc Trial

By Craig Clough ( May 18, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A comedian who testified Monday at a California bellwether trial over claims that Johnson & Johnson's talc products caused three women's deadly ovarian cancer wiped away tears as he talked about his late mother, saying his emotions are "a little unusual" because he spends most of his time trying not to be serious....
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