2nd Circ. Rejects Defunct Soccer League Antitrust Appeal

By Bryan Koenig ( May 19, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Tuesday refused to grant the North American Soccer League a new antitrust trial against Major League Soccer and soccer's U.S. governing body, concluding that the defunct league waived any arguments about market definition, and even if it didn't, its assertions still fail....
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