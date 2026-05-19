General Dynamics Seeks Pause In No-Poach High Court Bid
By Elaine Briseño ( May 19, 2026, 3:32 PM EDT) -- General Dynamics Corp. asked the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily pause its petition after the plaintiffs dismissed the company from their suit that accused shipbuilders of conspiring to suppress wages and reached settlements with the remaining defendants....
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