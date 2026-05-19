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Toxicologist Denies J&J Wanted To 'Control' Talc Study

By Craig Clough ( May 19, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A former Johnson & Johnson toxicologist denied the company controlled a 1970s study of talc miners by insisting "you do not control" people like the professor behind the study, in a video deposition shown Tuesday to a California jury considering bellwether claims the company's talc products caused deadly ovarian cancer in three women....

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