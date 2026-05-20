Lendlease Wants NC Military Housing Suit Tossed

By Isaac Monterose ( May 20, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Lendlease Americas Inc. pushed for dismissal of a suit filed by U.S. military families who accused it and other companies of running uninhabitable homes on North Carolina's Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, arguing in North Carolina federal court that the plaintiffs are mistaken about the company's arguments for dismissal....
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