Feds Announce First 'Deepfake' Law Arrests In Brooklyn

By Parker Quinlan ( May 20, 2026, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men on charges that they used artificial intelligence software to create pornographic images depicting real people without their consent, in violation of a recently enacted federal law....
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