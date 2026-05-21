OpenAI Ouster About Governance, Not Bad Counsel, Pros Say
By Dorothy Atkins ( May 21, 2026, 11:29 PM EDT) -- Witness testimony offered during a recent high-profile jury trial over Elon Musk's challenge to OpenAI's for-profit restructuring accused the artificial intelligence company's nonprofit board of following bad legal advice when it fired CEO Sam Altman in 2023, although experts say the incident was more likely the product of poor governance rather than lousy legal counsel....
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