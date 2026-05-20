Prof. Hired By J&J In 1970s Found Asbestos In Talc, Jury Told
By Craig Clough ( May 20, 2026, 11:39 PM EDT) -- A former Johnson & Johnson toxicologist could not find evidence his employer turned over a report to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that "unmistakably" found asbestos in the company's talc, according to a video deposition shown Wednesday to a California jury considering bellwether claims over three women's deadly ovarian cancer....
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