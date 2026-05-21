Ex-Atlanta Housing Exec Gets Sentenced For Section 8 Fraud

By Kelcey Caulder ( May 21, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A former Atlanta Housing Authority executive was sentenced Thursday to nine months in prison and nine months of home detention, to be served as part of her two-year term of supervised release, for carrying out a scheme to collect fraudulent housing assistance payments under Section 8 and pandemic relief funds....
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