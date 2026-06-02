FinCEN World Cup Warning Raises Trafficking Risks For Cos.

By Ashley Lynam, Christian Contardo and Alice Hrdy ( June 2, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury has urged heightened vigilance for human trafficking activity associated with the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A May 11 notice from the department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network signals increased regulatory scrutiny for financial institutions and businesses operating in sectors likely to experience elevated tourism, hospitality demand, payment activity and transient populations surrounding the tournament....
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