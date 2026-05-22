NC Accuses Electric-Car Maker Of Deserting Plan For EV Plant

By Hayley Fowler ( May 22, 2026, 3:11 PM EDT) -- North Carolina is suing an electric-car company that accepted public grant money to build a manufacturing plant in the state after it allegedly bailed on the deal, saying the company hasn't even started construction despite initially promising to have the facility running this year....
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